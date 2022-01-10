DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – Moor Herbs of Detroit is recalling it’s Angel Formula because testing by the FDA determined that the product does not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula.

The product has higher iron, sodium and potassium content than the maximum allowed which can lead to iron overload and/or electrolyte imbalances. The formula also lacked vitamin D, vitamin D deficiency can cause rickets, a softening and weakening of bones.

The recalled “Angel Formula was sold through its Detroit, Michigan retail store and nationwide through online sales. It is sold in 16 fluid ounce plastic bottles and the labeling does not have UPC or lot codes. The product began shipping in February 2019. All units in distribution are included.

Parents and caregivers of infants who have purchased the recalled product should stop using and throw it away or return it for a refund. Parents and caregivers who are concerned for their child’s health after using this product should contact a health care provider.