GARDEN CITY, NY (WJMN) – Servoli foods inc. is recalling Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit due to an undeclared allergen – milk.

The product was sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed throughout the US. The issue was discovered on December 22.

It was discovered that products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Aplenty-Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement. No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date. All product related to this recall has been removed from Amazon store shelves.

The products are labeled Aplenty Rotini with Plant based BologneseMeal Kit 24oz, with an item number of 19759 and UPC number 842379197598. Lot codes included in the recall are 1148, 1161 and 1156 with sell by dates of 5/28/2022, 6/10/2022 and 6/11/2022.

Code is located on the back of the back, bottom center. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact Seviroli Customer Service at 516-222-6220 Ext 111 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.