Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown

National
Posted: / Updated:
Antonio Brown

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Authorities say NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trainer has been arrested following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home. Hollywood police say officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Holt, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had a lawyer.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Keweenaw Peninsula included as a destination in new cruise expedition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keweenaw Peninsula included as a destination in new cruise expedition"

HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Terry Kienitz of Munising

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Terry Kienitz of Munising"

HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Terry Kienitz of Munising

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Terry Kienitz of Munising"

30th Annual UP200 Planning Meeting LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "30th Annual UP200 Planning Meeting LIVE"

HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Allison Durant of Baraga

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Allison Durant of Baraga"

HS Sports Zone: NHS Pep Band energizing Negaunee Athletics

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: NHS Pep Band energizing Negaunee Athletics"