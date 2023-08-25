GLENDALE, Calif. (KTLA) – A 22-year-old man accused of leaving a toilet that he claimed was a bomb at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale, California, has been arrested, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Timothy Taratchila, of Burbank, was arrested Thursday on allegations that he made a false bomb threat, the GPD said in a news release.

According to police, at about 8 p.m. Thursday, Taratchila placed “an object resembling a toilet” at the Americana, along with a note claiming the toilet was a bomb.

The shopping center was evacuated until after 11 p.m. when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department determined the paint-covered toilet was safe.

Timothy Taratchila is shown in this mugshot released by the Glendale Police Department on Aug. 25, 2023.

Through witnesses and surveillance footage, Taratchila was identified as the person who placed the toilet there, police said.

Taratchila was being held at the Glendale Police Department in lieu of $15,000 bail. He was due to appear in Glendale Municipal Court on Friday.