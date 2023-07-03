MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WXIN) — Christmas Tree Shops is expected to begin liquidating all its stores across the United States, according to court filings.

Christmas Tree Shops, recently rebranded as CTS, is a retail store known for offering a variety of home decor goods including bed, bath, kitchen, and dining products and furniture along with seasonal and holiday decorations.

When the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, chairman Marc Salkovitz called the move “strictly a financial restructuring.”

“We continue to believe that given its storied history and strong customer loyalty, Christmas Tree Shops has tremendous potential, and we remain committed to the long-term success of the business,” he added.

At the time of its bankruptcy filing, Christmas Tree Shops reported operating 82 different stores in 20 U.S. states. It then announced plans to close 10 of those stores across seven states: Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

However, the retailer was unable to avoid defaulting on its $45 million loan, according to The Wall Street Journal. Christmas Tree Shops will now move forward with liquidating all its stores as part of an auctioning process unless a buyer can be found within the next few weeks, court filings show.

A deadline for a sale is listed as July 30 in the court filings with the timeline setting the auction for July 19.

Store locations remain in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.

Starting as a small holiday store in Cape Code in the 1950s, Christmas Tree Shops grew and expanded across New England and beyond before becoming part of the Bed Bath & Beyond family in 2003. The now-closing Bed Bath & Beyond sold the retail store in 2020 and it once again became an independent company.