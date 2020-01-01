Coast Guard says 5 missing after crab boat sinks in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Five people were missing and two were rescued after a 130-foot crab fishing vessel from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, sank Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Authorities said the vessel’s last known position was 170 miles (274 kilometers) southwest of Air Station Kodiak.

The Scandies Rose sank at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday with seven crew members aboard, the Coast Guard said. It received a mayday distress call and immediately commenced a rescue operation.

Helicopter and airplane crews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak were involved in the search. A helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted two survivors from a life raft. Their condition was not immediately known.

A Coast Guard cutter was diverted from the Bering Sea and was expected to arrive on scene Wednesday evening.

“We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square mile area to locate the five missing persons from the Scandies Rose,” said Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at 17th District command center.

The Coast Guard reported wind in excess of 40 miles (64 kph), 15 feet to 20 feet (4.5-6 meters) seas and one mile (1.61 kilometer) visibility.

