Commissioner: Officials overzealous in Iranian border stops

National
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said Tuesday that border officials in Washington state “got a little overzealous” when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border last month.

As many as 200 people of Iranian descent were held up for as long as 12 hours as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington state the weekend of Jan. 5-6, following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Many of those detained were U.S. citizens. Some had even been cleared to participate in a program for trusted travelers.

The federal agency said at the time it had not targeted Iranian Americans based on their country of origin or issued any such directive to its officers.

But an immigration attorney in Blaine, Washington, obtained a copy of a directive apparently issued by the agency’s Seattle field office that said agents should “conduct vetting” on Iranian, Lebanese and Palestinian nationals born between 1961 and 2001. It also said anyone else who had traveled to Iran or Lebanon should be screened.

Without mentioning anyone by name, Morgan told a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that officials in the region imposed additional security screening on people from Iran following the drone strike.

The agency does not target people based on nationality, and there was no agency-wide directive to do so, Morgan said Tuesday.

“In that one instance, leadership just got a little overzealous, and we corrected that right away,” he said.

Border agents typically have discretion to refer a traveler for additional inspection, such as when their paperwork is not in order or if something raises the agent’s suspicion.

But immigrant rights groups and lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Seattle Democrat, said singling out Iranian Americans absent such factors was wrong and violated their right to equal protection under the law.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2020"

Detecting Retinoblastoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detecting Retinoblastoma"

Hancock's tech park: 20 years in the making

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock's tech park: 20 years in the making"