Fans watch at the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks at a March 30 game on opening day in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(KTLA) – A Los Angeles Dodgers fan staged an unforgettable marriage proposal on opening day, but it came at a painful price.

The fan, wearing a Mookie Betts jersey, ran onto the field during a break in the game, as seen in footage shared to social media by other attendees. He then dropped down to a knee and held up a ring box for his girlfriend, who was seated in the outfield seats.

The crowd cheered, but those cheers quickly turned to gasps when, seconds later, a security guard blindsided the proposing fan, brutally tackling him to the ground, the videos show.

Other guards then arrived and handcuffed him as he lay face-down.

The man, who appeared to be shaken up, was then escorted off the field and play resumed.

The fan later identified himself as Ricardo Juarez and confirmed on Instagram that his proposal was accepted.

“She said YES,” he captioned the post, which included a photo of he and his fiancée Ramona Saavedra.

Saavedra, too, shared the news on Instagram.

“Tad bit extreme … but he’s a LEO what can you expect,” she wrote. “And of course I said YES!”

The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Thursday night.