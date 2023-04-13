(WBRE/WYOU) — Fanta announced Wednesday the creation of its first-ever fragrance, the limited-edition “Scent of Fanta,” which the company made available online Thursday.

Fanta, which is owned by The Coca-Cola Company, describes its “wearable version” of the brightly colored soda as having “bubbly aspects of bright and juicy orange essence infused with a glimmering splash of tart lime and a sweet sprinkle of soft sugar.”

According to Fanta, the orange-scented fragrance awakens the senses and allows fans to breathe in the energizing smell of Fanta Orange anytime, anywhere.

(Courtesy: Fanta)

In creating the scent, Fanta joined a number of other companies experimenting with sometimes shocking fragrance-based promotions.

In 2022, Velveeta released a cheese-scented nail polish evocative of the product’s “rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness.” In 2019, Dunkin’ partnered with a candle maker to help fill people’s homes with the smell of coffee and doughnuts. And eight years ago, Burger King dropped a limited edition “Whopper” grilled beef burger-scented cologne.

Supplies of the super limited-edition “Scent of Fanta” were completely snatched up in less than a minute after becoming available online starting Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

A Fanta spokesperson told Nexstar that fans can still smell Scent of Fanta, which was inspired by the company’s rollout of its revised Fanta Orange drink, at scented murals going up in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Toronto.

Through April 15, Fanta fans can also get a whiff of the fragrance at a pop-up exhibit in Los Angeles. “The Fanta Experience” is located at 1306 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, CA 90291 from April 13 to April 15.

Courtesy: Fanta – The Fanta Experience

Fanta officials say it will feature an immersive, multi-sensory experience filled with popping, mind-bending flavor designed to overwhelm and excite the senses.