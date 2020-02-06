Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Films of Kirk Douglas (many also produced by him) include:

“The Strange Love of Martha Ivers,” 1946

“Mourning Becomes Electra,” 1947

“Out of the Past,” 1947

“I Walk Alone,” 1948

“The Walls of Jerico,” 1948

“My Dear Secretary,” 1948

“A Letter to Three Wives,” 1949

“Champion,” 1949

“Young Man With a Horn,” 1950

“The Glass Menagerie,” 1950

“Along the Great Divide,” 1951

“The Big Carnival” (or “Ace in the Hole,”) 1951

“Detective Story,” 1951

“The Big Trees,” 1952

“The Big Sky,” 1952

“The Bad and the Beautiful,” 1953

“The Story of Three Loves,” 1953

“The Juggler,” 1953

“Act of Love,” 1954

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” 1954

“The Racers,” 1955

“Man Without a Star,” 1955

“The Indian Fighter,” 1955

“Lust for Life,” 1956

“Top Secret Affair,” 1957

“Gunfight at the O.K. Corrall,” 1957

“Paths of Glory,” 1958

“The Vikings,” 1958

“Last Train From Gun Hill,” 1959

“The Devil’s Disciple,” 1959

“Strangers When We Meet,” 1960

“Spartacus,” 1960

“The Last Sunset,” 1961

“Town Without Pity,” 1961

“Lonely Are the Brave,” 1962

“Two Weeks in Another Town,” 1962

“The Hook,” 1963

“The List of Adrian Messenger,” 1963

“For Love or Money,” 1963

“Seven Days in May,” 1964

“In Harm’s Way,” 1965

“The Heroes of Telemark,” 1965

“Cast a Giant Shadow,” 1966

“Is Paris Burning?” 1966

“The Way West,” 1967

“The War Wagon,” 1967

“A Lovely Way to Die,” 1968

“The Brotherhood,” 1968

“The Arrangement,” 1969

“There Was A Crooked Man,” 1970

“Summertree,” 1971 (producer only)

“The Light at the Edge of the World,” 1971

“A Gunfight,” 1971

“Catch Me a Spy,” 1971

“Hearts and Minds,” 1972

“Scalawag,” 1973

“Once Is Not Enough,” 1975

“Posse,” 1975

“Holocaust 2000,” 1977

“Victory at Entebbe,” 1977 (TV movie)

“The Fury,” 1978

“The Villain,” 1978

“Saturn 3,” 1979

“The Final Countdown,” 1980

“The Man From Snowy River,” 1982

“Remembrance of Love,” 1982 (TV movie)

“Eddie Macon’s Run,” 1983

“Amos,” 1985 (TV movie)

“Tough Guys,” 1986

“Queenie,” 1987 (TV movie)

“Inherit the Wind,” 1988 (TV movie)

“Oscar,” 1991

“Welcome to Veraz,” 1992

“The Secret,” 1992 (TV movie)

“Greedy,” 1994

“Take Me Home Again,” 1994 (TV movie)

“Diamonds,” 1999 “It Runs in the Family,” 2003

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Peter White Public Library February Events Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library February Events Part Two"

Peter White Public Library February Events Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library February Events Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Modeltowers get road win over Hematites

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Modeltowers get road win over Hematites"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020"

TIO: The bone-breaking tumor

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIO: The bone-breaking tumor"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020"