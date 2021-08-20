Everything you need to know about the upcoming August Full Sturgeon Moon

(WFRV) – The full moon of August will be visible this weekend. This month’s nickname for the full moon goes by the Sturgeon Moon. This is because in the past, sturgeon of the Great Lakes were mostly caught by Native Americans in this portion of the summer.

Sturgeon can be traced back well over 100 million years ago, as they are one of few native species to the Great Lakes. Overfishing in the 1800s and early 1900s decimated parts of the population.

The Full Sturgeon Moon will first rise on Saturday, August 21 at 7:56 p.m. Peak Illumination will not occur until Sunday morning when the moon is no longer visible to us in Northeast Wisconsin. As a result, the moon will also appear full Sunday night where it will rise at 8:24 p.m.

Either of these nights look toward the southeast to watch the moon rise.

August’s Full Moon has a few other names it goes by. It is also called the Flying Up Moon which refers to the time birds learn to fly. Other names include: Corn Moon, Black Cherries Moon, and Ricing Moon. These names generally refer to the time some gather maturing crops.

The next full moon comes on September 20.