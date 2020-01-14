Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game

National
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans honored two sports journalists who recently died with a tribute Monday night in the press box during the College Football Playoff national championship game between Louisiana State and Clemson universities.

Seats were reserved for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported. LSU wonthe title game over Clemson 42-25.

McCord, 30, diedin a plane crash in Louisiana last month while headed to the Peach Bowl to see LSU play Oklahoma in Atlanta. She was a sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans and appeared as a sideline reporter for ESPN.

She was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

McCord had also been honored with a reserved seat in the press box at the Superdome when the New Orleans Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 5, according to the Advertiser.

Aschoff diedDec. 24, on his 34th birthday, after battling pneumonia. He was a college football reporter for ESPN.

___

This story’s summary has been edited to delete an incorrect reference to McCord’s age.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Heikki Lunta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heikki Lunta"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020"

Treat the Gut: Treat Depression

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treat the Gut: Treat Depression"

2020 Rural Innovation Initiative selects local Marquette business

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Rural Innovation Initiative selects local Marquette business"

Precious Metals 1-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-13-2020"