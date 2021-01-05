Family Video to close over 250 remaining locations

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WJMN) — After 43 years of entertaining communities across the country, Family Video will be closing over 250 of their remaining locations starting Wednesday.

Customers are encouraged to visit their website to purchase movies, games, and other merchandise.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank our customers and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

All Family Video real estate will be available to lease through Highland Ventures LTD.

