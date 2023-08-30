COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The fatal shooting of a University of South Carolina student has been ruled justifiable, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, of Connecticut, was shot and killed Sunday morning while attempting to enter the wrong home. Police said Donofrio lived on the same street where he was shot but that he had attempted to enter another home.

Following an investigation, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Columbia Police Department now say charges will not be filed against the homeowner and ruled the shooting justifiable.

Police said Donofrio repeatedly banged and kicked the door, then broke the glass window and reached inside for the doorknob. That’s when police said the homeowner shot and killed Donfrio.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the homeowner.

His parents declined to comment about the shooting to Nexstar’s WTNH, saying they were heartbroken and in disbelief. They said Donoforio was “a great son, loving, compassionate, all the traits you would want in a son.”

Donoforio had recently moved into an off-campus house, and was excited to live with four friends for his junior year.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, the University of South Carolina said it “is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy.”

Earlier this year, a then-16-year-old Kansas City boy was shot in the head after mistakenly going to the wrong home to pick up his siblings. The homeowner, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, fired shots through a glass door, police said. He has since been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action while the boy, Ralph Yarl, is expected to fully recover from the two gunshots and traumatic brain injury he suffered, Nexstar’s WDAF reports.

Days later, a woman was fatally shot in upstate New York after a homeowner allegedly opened fire on her and her friends, who mistakenly drove to the wrong address, authorities said. The property owner, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan, was charged with second-degree murder, Nexstar’s WTEN reports.

Last fall, a student at the University of Tampa was killed after trying to get into the wrong car, according to Nexstar’s WFLA.