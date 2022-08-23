(NEXSTAR) — Starting Wednesday, Subway is giving customers the chance to get 50% off sandwiches for one month starting Sept. 1 — but spots are limited. Here’s how it works.

The Subway Footlong Pass is $15 and will only be sold to 10,000 rewards members, Subway says. Pass holders will be able to get 50% off one footlong sub one time per day through September.

The average price for a footlong sub depends on toppings and locations.

Subway’s pass joins the likes of Taco Bell’s Taco Lover’s Pass, launched last year, which let users get one taco per day with a $5-$10 monthly subscription. Likely because they are often so hard to obtain, when fast food and fast casual chains announce subscription or unlimited passes they generate a lot of buzz.

Among the most famous restaurant passes is Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass, which offers buyers nine weeks of unlimited pastas for $100. The sought-after item hasn’t been available since 2019, however.

Another legendary pass is McDonald’s Gold Card, which grants free food for life to the lucky few who managed to get their hands on one.

Sales of Subway’s Footlong Pass start at 8 a.m. ET August 24 and end at 7:59 a.m. ET August 26, and are available while supplies last.