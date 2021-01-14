Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $550 million

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes are on the Powerball jackpot as it climbed to $550 million this week.

Here are the numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and PB 14.

If you didn’t win, there’s still another chance to get rich with the Mega Millions.

The drawing for the $750 million jackpot will take place at 11 p.m. on Friday. Good Luck!