Horizon Air warns about lax safety culture among its pilots

National
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) — Horizon Air’s head of flight operations recently warned of a a lax safety culture among the airline’s pilots and called for urgent action to prevent a serious air accident.

The Seattle Times reported that John Hornibrook, the Seattle-based airline’s president of flight operations, wrote in an internal Nov. 27 email message: “If we sit back and do nothing, we will have an accident. Nothing good can come of the trajectory we are currently on.”

The email was sent to top airline managers and pilot leaders.

The incidents Hornibrook listed ranged from pilots going over airspeed limits to aircraft approaching stalls, and also included weather-induced threats that perhaps could have been avoided.

In an interview with the newspaper, Hornibrook and Horizon president Joe Sprague said the distribution of the email should be seen as an example of Horizon’s high safety standards.

“The memo was meant to respond to the spike we saw in irregular events,” Hornibrook said. “I’m not sitting back and waiting for something bigger.”

Horizon Air’s pilots fly Bombardier Q400 turboprops and Embraer E175 jets on routes that link smaller cities into a feeder network for Alaska Airlines.

The only serious accident in the airline’s passenger service history happened in 1988, when a Q400 crash-landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an engine fire. Four passengers suffered serious injuries.

In 2017, a major pilot shortage at Horizon caused hundreds of flight cancellations. In response, Horizon raised pilot pay, added signing bonuses and boosted recruitment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Preview for Marquette Holiday Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preview for Marquette Holiday Parade"

Festival of Trees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Festival of Trees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital"

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Assistance Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Assistance Program"

Peter White Public Library events - December - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library events - December - Part Two"

Peter White Public Library Events - December - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library Events - December - Part One"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2019"