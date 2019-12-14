Houston voters set to pick mayor, City Council in runoff

National
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Voters in Houston are heading to the polls Saturday for runoffs in municipal elections, including for mayor.

Democrat and incumbent Sylvester Turner is favored over challenger Tony Buzbee, a millionaire trial lawyer, after the two gathered the most votes in a 12-candidate general election in November. Turner needed more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. He got almost 49%, while Buzbee finished second with 29%.

Turner, who shepherded Houston through the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, has highlighted Buzbee’s ties to President Donald Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in mostly Democratic Houston.

Buzbee is a former Marine who made his fortune taking down big corporations in court. He has rejected partisan labels and has donated to both Republicans and Democrats. He denounced comparisons to Trump as “silly foolishness.”

Hip hop fans may recognize a candidatein a runoff for a City Council seat. Brad Jordan, better known as “Scarface,” faces Carolyn Evans-Shabazz for a chance to represent a part of Houston with chronic poverty and crime.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night"

950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game

Thumbnail for the video titled "950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019"

Childhood Stroke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childhood Stroke"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019"