Customers across the country can grab a complimentary cup at major coffee chains on Sept. 29. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Americans are much more pleasant after their first cups of coffee, especially when the coffee is free.

Several national chains are celebrating National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, by giving away free coffee (or other perks and pick-me-ups) for undercaffeinated customers across the country.

The deals — to be redeemed at shops including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and more — come at just the right time, too. According to an annual study conducted by the National Coffee Association (NCA), data shows that Americans are returning to the drive-thru in droves after a dip in demand during the early stages of the pandemic,

“As COVID restrictions ease, coffee drinkers are returning to pre-pandemic routines but also keeping their favorite new coffee options like drive-through and app-based ordering,” said NCA CEO William Murray of the findings, which indicated a 16% increase in out-of-home coffee consumption among U.S. consumers.

“Wherever Americans go, they keep America’s favorite beverage with them.”

Those same Americans can theoretically redeem dozens of free coffees from major chains on National Coffee Day — if they play their cards right, that is.

Here are just a few places where customers can grab a complimentary cup:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty members can get a free hot coffee of any size with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores. Delivery customers can also get a free large coffee with any purchase made through the 7NOW app.

Blue Bottle

California-based Blue Bottle has over 70 locations across the country, mainly on the coasts. For those in between, the company is offering free shipping for online orders between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 in honor of National Coffee Day.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Stop by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and pick up a free brewed coffee with any purchase of a food or bakery item on Sept. 29.

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’s free DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase on Sept. 29 (cold-brew varieties excluded). Those who aren’t members of the chain’s loyalty program can also sign up and redeem their free cup on the spot, with any qualifying purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Members of Krispy Kreme’s MySweetRewards program can redeem a free coffee and doughnut of their choice at participating shops on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, those who aren’t members can still redeem a free cup of coffee, no purchase necessary.

In addition, Krispy Kreme is giving away a Krispy Kreme tumbler with every purchase of $50 or more through ShopKrispyKreme.

Panera Bread

Customers who walk up to the cashier at Panera (or pull up to the drive-thru) can have as much free coffee as they can handle on one condition: They have to identify themselves as a parent or caregiver.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s chief brand and concept officer, in a press release.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s offers 25% off on all beans, K-Cup pods, and espresso capsules in-store and online through Sept. 29 (online shoppers can use the code GOODSTUFF to redeem the discount). The chain is also hosting a National Coffee Day Giveaway, which will award one winner with a “Black Card” redeemable for $2,000 worth of Peet’s.

Sheetz

Stop by Sheetz with your loyalty card on Sept. 29 for a free self-serve coffee of any size. Those without a loyalty card can also sign up for free to take advantage of the deal.

Starbucks

In honor of National Coffee Day and the company’s 50 years in business, Starbucks offers a free iced or hot cup of Pikes Place Roast coffee — up to 20 ounces — for customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup. The offer is reserved only for customers who order inside the café and not at the drive-thru or via the app.

Wawa

Customers at Wawa can walk in and grab a free coffee of any size from the self-service bar on Sept. 29, though prices and participation may vary. In addition, Wawa is also offering an ongoing deal for teachers and school administrators, who can grab a free coffee of any size each day for the remainder of September.