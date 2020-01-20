Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition Monday after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.

The Herald-Timesreported that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back — fell and discharged one shot. The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition Monday. The father was taken to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities have not identified the boy or his father, but Sheriff Brad Swain said they may do so later Monday.

