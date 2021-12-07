Tahini recalled for possible health risk

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – International Golden Foods, Inc of Bensenville, IL is voluntarily recalling certain lot codes of Al kanater brand tahini for the potential of contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of an infection include fever, diarrhea (that may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis in rare cases.

image of the label on affected product.

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 16 ounce jars. The jars are labeled “Al kanater Tahini” and have a lot code printed on the jar. Affected codes are as follows, product code – AT1LB; product description and size – Al kanater Tahini Sesame Past 1 lb. (454 gr), lot number – TT4N-201127, UPC 6-92551-00002-0.

No illnesses have been reported yet in connection with the product. The problem was revealed by random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. People with the product should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.