WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that Abbyland Foods Inc., of Abbotsford, Wisconsin are recalling 14,976 pounds of beef sticks for misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The product contains milk, a known allergen, but does not have it listed on the product label. The smokedd beef sticks were produced between November 15 and 17 in 2021. They were sold in 2 pound clear plastic packages containing “Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks” with sell by dates of 11/15/2022 or 11/17/2022 on the label.

The products that are recalled bear establishment number 1633B on the package below the sell by date. Items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the firm received customer complaints about cheese in the product and reported the event to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.