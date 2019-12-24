Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge

National
Posted: / Updated:

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) —Astate park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America.

The 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park, news outlets report. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America.

The park has an additional $326,000 in funds earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds will also go toward other park maintenance and construction.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

North Central honors past teams; Retires jersey's of Whitens & Bilski

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Central honors past teams; Retires jersey's of Whitens & Bilski"

LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER FORECAST 12/25/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER FORECAST 12/25/2019"

LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS EVE WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2014

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 CHRISTMAS EVE WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2014"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/24/2019"

Flu impact on heart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu impact on heart"

Friendly competition for the Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friendly competition for the Salvation Army"