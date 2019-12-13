Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose

National
Posted: / Updated:

FORT MEADE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a man who was found partially eaten by an alligator in June actually died of a meth overdose.

According to an autopsy report from a central Florida medical examiner, Michael Glenn Ford II had methamphetamine in his system when he died, and that was the cause of his death.

The body of the 45-year-old was found in a canal on private property in June in Polk County, halfway between Tampa and Orlando.

Ford’s hand and foot were found inside the gator’s stomach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission trapped and killed the alligator to perform the necropsy.

Medical Examiner Stephen Nelson wrote in a report dated Nov. 27 that Ford’s injuries and amputations lacked the “sufficient associated bleeding to suggest they were made while alive.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night"

950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game

Thumbnail for the video titled "950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019"

Childhood Stroke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childhood Stroke"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/14/2019"