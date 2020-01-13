8 stabbed apparently at random in Colorado, suspect detained

National
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A stabbing rampage by a male suspect has left eight people injured near downtown Colorado Springs in attacks that were apparently carried out at random, police said Monday.

The suspect was restrained by some of his victims and arrested before dawn by officers, police said in a statement.

Some of the victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city’s America the Beautiful Park over the course of about a half hour, police said.After responding to the stabbing of two people at around 1:30 a.m., officers found several more victims on walking trails through the park as they searched for the suspect.

“Everywhere he was going, he was trying to come in contact with people and he was injuring them,” Sgt. Shawn Peterson told KKTV.

The victims were taken to hospitals but police said the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The attacks appeared to “be random and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims”, according to a police statement.

Police said the suspect was a male but provided no other information about him.

