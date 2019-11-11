Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears

BALTIMORE (AP) — US Catholic bishops received a challenging to-do list Monday as they opened their national assembly — notably to support immigrants and refugees, extend the campaign to curtail clergy sex abuse and work harder to combat gun violence. They also were urged by Pope Francis' envoy to be more vigorous in promoting sometimes-divisive segments of the pope's agenda.

"The pope has emphasized certain themes: Mercy, closeness to the people... a spirit of hospitality toward migrants, and dialogue with those of other cultures and religions," Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the papal nuncio, told the bishops as they opened a three-day meeting. "Do you believe these are gradually becoming part of the mindset of your clergy and your people?"