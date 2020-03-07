Missing toddler’s remains believed found in Tennessee

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Remains believed to be that of a 15-month-old girl were found in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for a missing toddler, authorities said.

At a press conference Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell earlier that evening. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities have said she hadn’t been seen since at least December.

“This is certainly not the update we had hoped to provide this evening,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.

The remains are being sent for autopsy and positive identification, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. He said authorities acting on a tip found the remains on a property in Blountville that is owned by a relative of Evelyn’s mother.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of filing a false report. Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.

She initially told state investigators that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry, according to court documents from her arraignment. But Perry is stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have Evelyn, WJHL-TV reported.

Megan Boswell later said her mother, Angela Boswell, took her daughter to a campground in Mendota, Virginia, not far from Tennessee’s Sullivan County. Authorities searched multiple campgrounds in that area and found no sign of the girl, the TV station said.

Angela Boswell herself was arrested the week before her daughter was taken into custody. She and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to Evelyn’s case, authorities had said. Authorities looking for Evelyn searched a pond in the county where they were arrested.

Angela Boswell told a judge in North Carolina that she wanted to go home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, news outlets reported at the time. She was subsequently returned to the Sullivan County jail a day before her daughter joined her there, and arraigned on a theft charge.

Bail for Megan Boswell remains at $25,000 after a judge rejected a request to lower it from her lawyer, who cited her lack of a previous criminal record. The lawyer waived a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to a grand jury, with her next appearance scheduled for early May.

Investigators with the TBI believed Evelyn’s mother and grandmother had information about her whereabouts. The Amber Alert issued for Evelyn said she was last seen Dec. 26, but authorities said they weren’t sure of the date because of the mother and grandmother’s conflicting accounts.

Authorities stressed that the investigation was ongoing and there was limited information to provide Friday. The identity of the property owner wasn’t revealed, and authorities didn’t indicate whether there have been any additional arrests or charges. The district’s attorney general, Barry Staubus, said authorities would evaluate the case once the investigation was complete.

“Based on what’s happened tonight, there’s a lot of work to be done: forensically and just old-fashioned investigative work,” Staubus said.