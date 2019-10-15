Missouri appeals court overturns $110 million talc verdict

National
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has overturned a $110 million verdict in a case alleging that Johnson & Johnson products containing talcum powder caused a Virginia woman’s ovarian cancer.

The appeals court ruling Tuesday reversed a 2017 judgment on behalf of Lois Slemp. She is among many women whose lawsuits have claimed that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder contributed to their cancer.

Johnson & Johnson says its Baby Powder is safe and does not cause cancer.

The appeals court ruling says that the St. Louis court where the case was heard lacked jurisdiction, noting that talc products used by Slemp were made in Georgia and purchased and used in Virginia.

It wasn’t immediately clear if an appeal is planned. Slemp’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2019"

HS Volleyball: Wykons top Hematites in straight sets

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball: Wykons top Hematites in straight sets"

Stem cells regrow long bones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem cells regrow long bones"

U.P. soldier honored at Packers/Lions game

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. soldier honored at Packers/Lions game"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2019"

Precious Metals 10-15-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-15-2019"