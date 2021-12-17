CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Local schools have caught wind of a viral TikTok trend encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday, Dec. 17 to, “every school in the USA, even elementary.”

The viral post has circulated nationally, calls students to commit acts of violence unofficially marking Dec. 17 as ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day.’

While the post does not target any specific schools, school systems across the nation are taking precautions and being hypervigilant to any potential threats.

Chambers County School District responded to the viral trend on Facebook, recognizing the trend and highlighting the fact there are no active threats currently to the school district.

“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

The full post can be read below:

TikTok responded to the unnerving trend in a tweet saying they are working with law enforcement to investigate potential violence.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

Russell County School District sent out a similar notice earlier today, both school districts do not have active threats at this time.

If anyone has information on a potential threat, they are asked to notify a staff member or local authorities immediately.