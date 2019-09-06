Naval Academy investigating report of noose

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy is investigating a report that a noose was hung on academy property on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement Friday that the noose was found in a construction zone off-limits to staff.

Buck said while it’s possible the noose was part of a hoisting system to complete ductwork, the academy will investigate it because it “takes all allegations of race hate very seriously.”

Carl Snowden is chairman of the Caucus of African-American Leaders. He says the caucus was contacted anonymously about a noose being hung on Aug. 28, the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The group contacted the academy.

