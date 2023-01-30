Nearly 53,000 pounds of meat commonly used on charcuterie plates have been recalled over potential listeria contamination. (Getty)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Nearly 53,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled over potential listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Sunday, which includes eight different products.

The sausage products are commonly found on charcuterie boards and were shipped from Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, Rhode Island, establishment.

These items were shipped to retail locations across the country between December 23, 2022, through January 17, 2023, and are affected by the recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of “FREDERIK’S by Meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray” with a sell-by date of 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of “Boar’s Head CHARCUTERIE TRIO” with sell-by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI” with a sell-by date of 12/23/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of “COLAMECO’S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI” with use by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI” with sell by dates 4/13/23 and 4/14/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA” with a sell-by date of 5/6/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of “DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI” with a use-by date of 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of “Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME” with a sell-by date of 4/14/23.

There will also be an establishment number “EST. 54” inside the USDA mark of inspection. You can also find the full labels here.

According to the FSIS, the problem was discovered when a routine inspection found listeria on surfaces that were in contact with the products.

So far, there haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illness due to anyone eating these ready-to-eat sausage products, but consumers are encouraged to toss them out immediately or return them from where they were purchased.

Listeria, which can be caused by ingesting contaminated deli meats, soft cheeses and raw sprouts (among other contaminated items) can produce flu-like symptoms and confusion. Pregnant people, newborns and the elderly are at the highest risk of complications or death, according to the CDC.

Individuals who are pregnant, 65 years or older, or have a weakened immune system, are at the highest risk of becoming severely ill from listeria.

Even if you are not among those groups, there are still steps you can take to protect yourself, like reheating deli meats and cheeses to 165 degrees and cleaning your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched those foods.

Symptoms of listeria illness include fatigue, fever, neck stiffness, or muscle aches.

If you have food safety questions, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST) Monday-Friday.

For anyone that needs to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, visit the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.

The CDC launched a multi-state investigation into a listeria outbreak connected to deli meats and cheeses late last year. As of Monday, the investigation remains active. One person has died and 13 others have been hospitalized because of the outbreak, according to the CDC.