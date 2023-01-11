DALLAS (KDAF) — Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to open a new theme park geared toward families with young children in Frisco, Texas.

According to a press release, “The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.”

Universal did not disclose a target opening date, nor a name.

The company said future guests can expect:

Family-friendly attractions

Interactive and playful shows

Character meet and greets

Unique merchandise and fun food/beverage venues

In addition to targeting a younger audience, the park will be different from other Universal parks in size, the company explained. The proposed design will be “more intimate” and “sized for a regional audience.”

“Part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, the proposed park also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion. The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand,” the press release said.

(NBC Universal)

Universal added that Frisco was picked due to the city’s growing population. The proposed location will be placed east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts. “We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”