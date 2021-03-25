No more time zones? The latest idea to put an end to changing the clocks twice a year

(WFRV) – You may remember in mid March, Senators proposed a bill that would put us into permanent daylight saving time. That bill hasn’t gained much ground in Washington DC.

Some are proposing a much more radical time change. The idea revolves around eliminating time zones and moving to universal time coordinated, or UTC. In other words, the time would be the same across the entire globe.

UTC is the local time where the prime meridian, 0-degree longitude, passes through Greenwich, England.

Clocks would not change twice a year with this idea, like they do in daylight saving time. However, our perception of time on the current clock would be greatly altered.

The time zones across the United States compared to UTC time during daylight saving time are pictured below. Central time is 5 hours behind UTC during this time, once we fall back later this year, we are 6 hours behind UTC.

The current sunrise is 6:45 a.m. and sunset is 7:11 p.m. for Green Bay in Central Time on March 25th. If we changed our times to UTC this is what the clocks would look like in Green Bay.

Although no sleep will be lost or gained, it will be weird looking at the clock throughout the day. Sunrise would be just before Noon and sunset would be after 12 AM the next day.



Bottom left corner of the map is in UTC time

Meteorologists already use UTC, which can also go by Zulu, to avoid any confusion of where the time zones lie when forecasting across the entire country and even worldwide.

This means when looking at a weather map for the United States, you can easily see that the observations were reported all at the same time without converting which hour is which in your head.

Considering the permanent daylight saving proposal did not make it far, the idea of eliminating time zones is unlikely.