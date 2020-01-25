Officials identify remains found in burnt-out Hawaii home

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, a woman looks at the rubble of a historic residence after a fire destroyed the home following a shooting in Honolulu over the weekend. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes following a suspected landlord-tenant dispute where two police officers were fatally shot and two others died. A fire that followed last Sunday’s violence destroyed several homes. (Dennis Oda/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of two people found in a burnt-out home where a man allegedly shot and killed two Honolulu police officers and attacked a neighbor before setting the house ablaze last weekend.

Officials on Friday released a statement identifying the homeowner, Lois Ann Cain, 77, as one of the two people found in the house that was destroyed by fire in an upscale neighborhood near Waikiki Beach.

A tenant, Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, is accused of shooting police who were responding to the home after he allegedly attacked and stabbed a woman who also lived in the house.

Cain was in the process of evicting Hanel when the violence erupted on Sunday.

The medical examiner also identified the second set of remains but withheld a name pending notification of next of kin.

There are no indications of any firearms being registered to any residents of the house police, said. Police recovered multiple firearms in the rubble. They were being examined for ownership and serial numbers.

Officers Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, 38, and Kaulike Kalama, 34, were killed. Police said funeral services for Enriquez will be Thursday at Diamond Head Memorial Park. After the funeral there will be a “final salute” to Enriquez in front of Honolulu police headquarters.

There was no information available Friday on services for Kalama.

