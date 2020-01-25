Parts of Phoenix airport briefly evacuated; flights delayed

National
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of travelers were temporarily evacuated from parts of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday after American Airlines called police to deal with a disruptive female passenger, airport officials and witnesses said.

American Airlines said in an email that employees requested help from police to deal with a passenger on Flight 648 to Salt Lake City shortly before it was supposed to take off.

Parts of Terminal 4 were briefly evacuated. Jon Connor, a filmmaker, said he was walking to his plane when “all of the sudden hordes of people” started walking in his direction.

The investigation also caused three flights to be delayed.

The passenger is in police custody, Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said.

Passengers posted pictures of crowded hallways on social media. The airport says everything is back to normal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/26/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/25/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/25/2020"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Prophet comes up big as Westwood top Negaunee

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Prophet comes up big as Westwood top Negaunee"

Girls HS Basketball: Escanaba tops Broncos, Rapid River edges Mustangs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Escanaba tops Broncos, Rapid River edges Mustangs"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020"

Nurse Navigator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Navigator"