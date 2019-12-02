Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House

National
Posted: / Updated:

The East Colonnade is decorated with a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture during the 2019 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Washington. This year’s theme is, “The Spirit of America.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House this year.

Melania Trump announced “The Spirit of America” as the theme in a late Sunday tweet that included a minute-long video of the Christmas decorations being unveiled Monday.

The video shows the first lady walking through the public floor of the White House amid Christmas trees decked out with white lights.

Mrs. Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on a tree and adjusting roses decorating a fireplace. She also tweaks a mini-wreath on a window of the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room.

Mrs. Trump says in the tweet that “‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the @WhiteHouse!” She adds that she’s “delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Local 3 Friday Forecast 11/29/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local 3 Friday Forecast 11/29/19"

Sights and Sounds: Ishpeming Christmas Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights and Sounds: Ishpeming Christmas Parade"

Exposure Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exposure Therapy"

Precious Metals 11-29-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 11-29-2019"

Stocks 11-29-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 11-29-2019"

Lakeshore Blvd erosion damage 11/29/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeshore Blvd erosion damage 11/29/19"