Pelosi’s prescription for high drug prices clears committee

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A powerful House panel has approved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legislation to lower prescription drug prices for seniors and working-age people.

The Ways and Means committee voted Tuesday along party lines, moving the bill closer to floor action.

It fulfills a long-sought Democratic goal of letting Medicare negotiate directly with drugmakers.

But Republicans are overwhelmingly opposed, and the Pelosi bill has little chance unless President Donald Trump gets behind the idea. As a candidate, Trump backed Medicare negotiations. But his relationship with Pelosi has broken down over the House impeachment probe.

A bipartisan bill in the Senate would limit pharmaceutical price hikes, without giving Medicare bargaining power.

The House bill is being named after the late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat who sought to engage Trump on drug prices.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/23/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/23/2019"

New cancer vaccine

Thumbnail for the video titled "New cancer vaccine"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2019"

Room at the Inn in search of volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Room at the Inn in search of volunteers"

Bay College seeks millage approval on November 5 ballot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay College seeks millage approval on November 5 ballot"

Two people found dead in Marquette home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people found dead in Marquette home"