Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

National
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The search for a suspect continued Sunday night after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert at a San Antonio club, Texas authorities said.

Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue and bar located along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk.

An argument broke out inside of the club and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was a 21-year-old man. He said preliminary information indicated the people shot were all “patrons,” not staff.

McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

A since-deleted Facebook event indicated Sunday night’s concert at the Ventura was “Living the DREAM,” a showcase featuring multiple performers. Advertisements for the concert were also posted to websites advertising local events and listed performers’ social media pages. An email to the apparent promoters wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

Precious Metals 1-172020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-172020"

Signs of Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Dyslexia"

Stocks 1-17-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-17-2020"

Sights & Sounds: 2020 Heikki Lunta Festival Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights & Sounds: 2020 Heikki Lunta Festival Parade"