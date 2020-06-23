Police: At least one injured in shooting at a Virginia mall

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A shooting erupted inside a Virginia shopping mall, leaving at least one person with life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.

Chesterfield County police said on their Twitter page that a person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond.

Chesterfield Police Maj. R.M. Louth said police received a call at 6:09 p.m. that there was a fight in the food court area of the mall, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Louth said the shooting victim had life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt and authorities said there was no active threat at the mall, according to police. According to Louth, there is no suspect in custody and police do not have a description of the suspect. Police are reviewing security footage at the mall.

Police urged residents to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least one entrance to the mall to prevent patrons from entering. Officers were later shown on live video entering the shopping center. Multiple police vehicles, some with lights flashing, converged at the mall’s parking lot.

The mall has more than 100 stores and restaurants, including four anchor stores. It is owned by Brookfield Properties of Chicago. Their offices were closed Tuesday evening and no one was immediately available for comment.

Security officers at the mall also declined comment, referring all calls to Chesterfield County police.