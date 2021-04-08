Trooper seriously injured after Bryan, Texas shooting that killed 1, critically injured 4

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — One person was killed and four people were critically injured Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location where the shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. inside plant bays where employees make cabinets. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement the suspect has been captured.

The gunman apparently acted alone using a handgun, but a motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, Buske said. He said the suspect, who has not been identified, was gone by the time officers arrived.

Police say there were seven victims in total at the scene in Bryan: one killed, four in critical condition transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries transported for treatment, and one with a medical event related to the incident.

Witnesses on the scene told NewsNation reporter Jennifer Sanders they started running outside when they heard shots ring out. One employee said it appeared the shooter was targeting specific people at the cabinet making business, not firing at random.

One employee said he came face to face with the shooter, who he described as a quiet person “you wouldn’t expect to do this type of stuff.”

“I look over here, people are running this way, I turn around and he literally like faces me, we make eye to eye contact,” the witness recalled. “The dude that worked on the other side of him… he basically turned away from me to shoot him.”

The trooper was shot later in Grimes County while pursuing the suspect; he is in serious but stable condition according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the suspected shooter was arrested in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles away from the cabinet plant.

When Kent Moore Cabinets employees were interviewed, witnesses identified a suspect, Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said before the suspect’s capture.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington.

Kent Moore Cabinets is headquartered in Bryan and employs more than 600 people across the state, according to the company’s website. The company makes custom cabinets and has design centers in neighboring College Station and nearly a dozen Texas cities.

A person who answered the phone Thursday at Kent Moore Cabinets’ headquarters said she could not provide any information on the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families:

“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KWKT’s Jessica Rivera contributed to this report.