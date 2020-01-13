Virginia police: No shooting found at middle school

National
Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia responded Monday to a report of an active shooter in the area of a Henrico County middle school but said they did notfind any evidence of a shooting.

There were no injuries.

Police initially got a 911 text indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as Moody Middle School, Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said at a news conference.

Authorities responded but found no evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire after methodically searching the school, Pecka said.

Police are investigating what appears to have been a false report, Pecka said.

“Obviously if you have a student in the school system this is very traumatic,” Pecka said. He saidofficers were available to speak to concerned parents.

There is no evidence that students were in any danger, a Henrico County Public Schools news release said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One"

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

Personalized care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personalized care"

Ice safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice safety"