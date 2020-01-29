Police seek dad, baby after 3 women killed in South Florida

National
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Police Department shows Andrew Caballeiro. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 for a father and baby who’ve been missing since three women were found shot to death. Miami-Dade officers have been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found killed in a home, spokesman Lee Cowart said. The alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing. The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a father and baby who’ve been missing since three women were found shot to death.

Miami-Dade officers have been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found killed in a home on 187th Avenue, spokesman Lee Cowart told the Miami Herald. The alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing.

The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect.

He’s believed to be traveling in a white van with decals saying “Nesty School Services” and “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

