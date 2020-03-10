Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: Woman won’t explain why she threw son from 4th floor

National
Posted: / Updated:

This March 2020 booking photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office shows Itayvia Lloyd. Lloyd, of Minnesota, is accused of yanking her 11-year-old son from bed and throwing him off their apartment’s fourth floor balcony, leaving him with traumatic injuries, police said Monday, March 9, 2020. (Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota mother has admitted she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but has not explained why, police said.

Itayvia Lloyd, 33, was being held Tuesday in the Ramsey County jail on probable charges of aggravated assault, malicious punishment of a child and assault of a police officer. Formal charges could be filed Tuesday.

A resident of the St. Paul apartment called police Monday believing the child had jumped from the balcony. Officers found the boy on the ground in the building’s courtyard with significant injuries, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Lloyd admitted that she dragged the boy from his bunk bed and threw him over the balcony, but did not explain why, Linders said.

The child is expected to survive, but he suffered injuries including at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries, police said.

A 6-year-old sibling in the home appeared to be unharmed.

“It makes no sense,” Linders said, adding that it deeply affected first responders. “These are some of the most difficult calls that officers respond to — because many are parents themselves.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Transplanting the immune system

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transplanting the immune system"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/10/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/9/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/9/2020"

Precious Metals 3-9-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-9-2020"

Stocks 3-9-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-9-2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/9/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/9/2020"