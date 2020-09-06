Pres. Trump urges coronavirus vigilance for Labor Day at White House briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump held a news conference from the White House Friday and discussed the U.S. economy and the latest on the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

“As we begin Labor Day weekend, America’s unprecedented economic recovery continues,” Trump said in his opening statement.

The president said there is $300 billion in an “account that we didn’t need because things are going so well with the economy,” that he would be willing to “release to the American people” subject to approval from Congress.

During the briefing, the president urged Americans to “remain vigilant” about the coronavirus over the Labor Day weekend.

Trump said that “we need everybody to be careful” and to “apply common sense” in their interactions with one another.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said this week that several Midwestern states that have seen jumps in coronavirus caseloads should be especially vigilant during the holiday weekend. They are North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Trump stressed that Americans should social distance, wear a mask whenever social distancing is not possible, and to wash your hands frequently.

This story will be updated with the full remarks from President Trump. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

