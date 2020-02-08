Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns

National
Posted: / Updated:

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state has resigned after a Facebook post suggested the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant deserved to die.

Camas School District Superintendent Jeff Snell said in a statement Friday that he had accepted Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora’s resignation. The district had placed her on administrative leave while it looked into the post she wrote on her personal Facebook page on Jan. 26, KGW-TV reported. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died that day in a helicopter crash in California.

Sejkora wrote in the post, “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today.” She deleted the post after an hour and apologized, calling the message “inappropriate and tasteless.”

In 2003, Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He said the two had consensual sex, and prosecutors later dropped a felony sexual assault charge at the request of the accuser. The woman later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court.

Camas is a rapidly growing commuter city in southwest Washington, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Portland, Oregon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020"

Reversing hearing loss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reversing hearing loss"