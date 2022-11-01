HOUSTON, TX (WGHP) — A 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed, allegedly while playing dice in Houston, according to reports.

TMZ is reporting that Takeoff, one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, was killed early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement and witnesses said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, and his uncle and groupmate Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, were at the bowling alley allegedly playing dice with another group when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, hitting Takeoff, TMZ reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The media outlet also reported Quavo was not injured.

Two other people may have been shot in the altercation as well, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Migos’ breakout smash hit was 2013’s “Versace,” which later featured Drake. The rap trio went on to dominate the charts with other collaborators including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Lil Uzi Vert.