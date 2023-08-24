(The Hill) — Former President Trump surrendered to the Fulton County, Ga., jail on Thursday, where he was formally booked in a process that took only about 22 minutes. He has been released on $200,000 bond.

Trump also agreed to other release conditions, including not using social media to intimidate co-defendants or witnesses in the case. His jail record includes a list of charges he faces as well as identifying information such as name, height and weight as well as an inmate number.

Read the record below:

This is a developing story.