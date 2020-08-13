Report: American Airlines set to drop flights to as many as 30 smaller cities

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — American Airlines is set to eliminate flights to more than two dozen small and medium cities as federal coronavirus aid restrictions are set to expire, according to a report from CNBC.
As part of the $25 billion aid package, carriers weren’t able to cut levels of service or lay off workers until Oct. 1. According to CNBC, American was granted $5.8 billion in support under the program.
The cancellations for as many as 30 destinations could be made public as early as next week, according to the report.
Airline executives had hoped for an additional round of $25 billion in payroll relief as part of the next coronavirus package. The money could’ve kept workers on the job through next March. With lawmakers failing to reach a consensus on a new deal, American is now making plans for the future.
CNBC reports it reached out to United Airlines and Delta Airlines, neither of which offered comment.
A list of impacted cities was not made available. Local 3 will continue to follow this story to find out if it effects Upper Peninsula Airports.
