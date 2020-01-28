Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim’s dad’s ID info

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo made available by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Wolfgang Halbig is under arrest. Halbig who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School was arrested and charged Monday for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said. (Lake County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SORRENTO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said.

Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge that he was in unlawful possession of another person’s identification, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Halbig was a guest on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He’s been sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. The 2012 mass shooting left 20 first graders and six adults dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

The Orlando Sentinelreports that Halbig repeatedly emailed several people and law enforcement agencies the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died at Sandy Hook.

Pozner reported to sheriff officials that Halbig has continued to harass him over the internet since 2018.

Jail records show Halbig was released Monday on $5,000 bond. No online court records had been posted early Tuesday so it was unknown if he had a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UP200: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part Two"

UP200: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming"

HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County"

Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020"