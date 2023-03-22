(WJW) — A 30-year-old actor, singer and businesswoman has cracked the 400 million mark in Instagram followers, becoming the first woman to do so.

Selena Gomez, who got her start on “Barney & Friends” as a child, has now made history, beating out Kylie Jenner (and her 382 million followers) to become the most-followed woman on the platform.

Yet, the “Only Murders in the Building” star is still trailing behind two of the most famous men on the planet: soccer moguls Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have 562 million followers and 442 million followers, respectively.

  • Selena Gomez arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Actor and musician Selena Gomez attends a special screening of the Apple Original Films documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” hosted by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul at Metrograph on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
  • Steve Martin, left, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Gomez, who has been very open about her struggles with mental illness and other health issues, has spoken out about the dangers of social media and even said she was taking a break from it for a while last month, Vanity Fair reported.

At the time, however, she assured fans she was “very happy.”

“I’m good, I love the way I am,” she said, in part.

In celebration of her recent landmark accomplishment, Gomez took to Instagram saying, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.”